Applications are invited for recruitment of various engineering positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled “Institute Office Automation – Phase 1” at the Centre for Computer and Communication

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Master degree in Computer Science or Allied Areas OR Bachelors degree in Computer Science or Allied Areas OR M.Sc in CS/IT OR MCA with 60% Marks. Sound knowledge and hands on experience of programming in JSP, JAVA, JavaScript, AJAX, JQuery, UI Design and MySQL. Atleast 2 years of experience in relevant areas is necessary.

Age : Candidates should be between 22-30 years of age.

Selection Procedure :

Shortlisted candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 16th September 2025 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Room, Computer & Communication Centre, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Applicants must fill their on-line application by going through the link https://online.iitg.ac.in/autorecruit

Last date for submission of applications is 29th August 2025

Shortlisted candidates will get information via email for appearing in the Written Test/Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here