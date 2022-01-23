The student leader, Kirtti Kamal Bora who was injured in firing by the Nagaon Police was tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday.

The student leader who also was the former General Secretary of the Nowgong College, Kirtti Kamal Bora was shot by a team of Nagaon Police alleging that he was involved in illegal activities.

Bora who had received severe injuries on his leg after the incident was shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Also Read: Assam: Suspected drug peddler arrested with 5.15 grams of contraband drugs in Dibrugarh

On the preliminary tests, he was found to be positive and was immediately shifted to the COVID-19 ward of the GMCH.

GMCH authorities said that he had received severe injuries on his leg and there were minor scratches and bruises on his head and arms.

It may be mentioned that locals accused the police of a fake encounter and several people including Bora himself claimed that the police tried to frame him in a fake case.

Also Read: Assam: Students protest against Nagaon Police for shooting Kirtti Kamal Bora

A massive protest rally by students in Nagaon was taken out to protest against the incident.

The students and locals demanded strict actions against the police personnel involved in the case.

Following the protests, the official allegedly named by Bora was put on reserve clause by the Assam Police headquarters.