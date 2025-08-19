Guwahati: Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) has signed a five-year Business-to-Business (B2B) agreement with the Bhutan’s National Seed Centre (NSC) for the export of fertilizers.



As per the agreement, BVFCL will supply Urea, Suphala (NPK), SSP, MOP, and Borax to Bhutan, ensuring continued and timely access to essential agricultural inputs and supporting the country’s food security and productivity objectives.

The agreement was signed on Monday (August 18, 2025) at Siliguri in the presence of dignitaries from both nations.

The event began with the Lighting of the Ceremonial Lamp, symbolizing knowledge, auspicious beginnings, and collective prosperity.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!



From the Royal Government of Bhutan, the event was attended by Yonten Gyamtsho, Director, Department of Agriculture; Deepak Rai, Program Director, National Seed Centre; and Sonam, Senior Store Manager, NSC.



Representing BVFCL were Satyajit Mishra, General Manager (Marketing); Chandragupta Kakati and Sunil Kumar Tripathi, Senior Managers; Romi Chakravorty, Deputy Manager; and Devendra Singh Rajawat, Assistant Manager.



“This agreement is a reflection of BVFCL’s commitment to regional cooperation and agricultural development. We are honoured to partner with Bhutan in ensuring farmers get timely access to quality fertilizers, which will further strengthen agricultural productivity in the region,” said Satyajit Mishra, General Manager (Marketing), BVFCL.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!



The collaboration marks a significant milestone in India-Bhutan bilateral ties, especially in the agriculture and allied sectors, and is expected to further enhance cooperation in cross-border fertilizer supply and food security, said a statement.