Dibrugarh Police on Sunday apprehended one suspected drug peddler and seized 5.15 grams of suspected drugs and NDPS items from his residence in the Lachit Nagar area of Dibrugarh town.

The arrested person has been identified as Biswajit Sarkar alias Tyson of Lachit Nagar.

“After getting tip-off information regarding the presence of drugs and other NDPS items in his residence. We conducted a raid and apprehended him with suspected drugs,” said a police official.

He said, “We have started our interrogation to know from where he brought the NDPS items,”.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh police have conducted numerous raids against drugs and seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested many peddlers.

As per sources, Tyson was earlier arrested under NDPS Act.

Recently, he was released from jail.

Sources said Tyson allegedly brings drugs from Sonari and then he sells them in Dibrugarh.