Sibsagar legislator Akhil Gogoi has demanded immediate suspension of Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra after a former student leader was allegedly shot by the police for no valid reason.

Speaking about the issue, Akhil Gogoi said, “This incident has finally brought the real face of the police to the people of the state. We have been condemning and opposing the encounters that the police were engaged in for a long time.”

He added that the youth, Kirtti Kamal Bora would not have been shot like this if some people in the state had not supported the “firing and encounters” by the police.

“Accused persons being shot at any time by the police is a wrong step and this was increasing day by day only because a few people chose to support the encounters”, he added.

Gogoi claimed that because the issue was not opposed, Assam has finally ended up seeing a jungle raj and Hitler raj.

“We demanded the government to immediately suspend Nagaon’s Superintendent of Police and arrest the police personnel who were involved in shooting the innocent youth”, he added.

Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra said that Kirti Kamal Bora was shot after he had attacked the police during an anti-drug operation.

Speaking to the media, Anand Mishra said that the Kirti Kamal was suspected to be involved in dealings and based on suspicion, policemen were sent in civil dress for investigation.

He added that Kirtri had attacked the police personnel after coming to know that they were from the police.

“In retaliation, the police team had to fire on the person to stop fatal injuries on the policemen. One of the police personnel is now in a severe condition”, he added.

Mishra added, “We are investigating the matter and further looking into all the aspects in the case. The parents may sometimes be in denial but we need to look at all aspects. Maybe he had started drug dealing newly or maybe he was a consumer.”