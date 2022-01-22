A Nagaon Police team allegedly shot a student leader in Nagaon’s Kachalukhua without any “valid reason”.

The injured student leader was identified as Kriti Kamal Bora of the Kachalukhua area after a small argument.

Kriti said that he was coming home after buying medicines for his mother but on the way, he saw a few police personnel beating two persons he knew.

When he questioned the policemen on what was going on, they allegedly asked him to get off his bike.

Kriti said that after he got off his bike, the police started to assault him and after he fell, one of them shot him on his knee.

“After I was no longer able to get up, one of the policemen said that they should have shot me on my chest”, he added.

He said, “I was not drunk but the policemen were. After I was on the ground, one of them brought some liquor bottles and three them by my side claiming that I was drunk.”

Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra following the incident said that he would investigate the matter by himself.

His family have demanded just for him.

Locals in the area said that over the days, there have been several allegations of the police being involved in fake encounters but this seemed to be a true preplanned fake encounter.