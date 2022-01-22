Three persons were arrested by Sonitpur Police for assaulting an elderly person on charges of him being involved in witchcraft.

Among the three arrested two persons were identified as Pradip Khaklary and Sunil Daimary.

All the arrested persons were residents of Aujuli in the Sonitpur district.

The elderly person identified as Sakrudhar Swargiary was brutally beaten by locals of Aujuli Rangagora in Sonitpur district who accused him of being a “witch”.

Swargiary alleged that the locals of his village termed him as a witch and brutally attacked him with batons and other weapons late in the night if Friday.

He named two persons as the prime culprits among 20-25 persons behind the attack on him.

The prime suspects according to him were Pradip Khaklary and Maheshwar.

Speaking to the media, he said that at least six to seven men on motorcycles came to his house late in the night and asked him to go with them to a field where other people were waiting for “something”.

He said that when he asked why they wanted him to go with them, they only replies with “you’ll know when you reach there”.

After he agreed with them and reached the spot, some of the locals asked him to confess that he was a “witch”.

The locals alleged that he was involved in witchcraft which led to the health deterioration of a local in the area.

He was beaten unconscious by the villagers but some other locals managed to save him from the mob.