Mizoram COVID-19 count reached 1,58,368 on Saturday as 1,116 people, including 20 returnees from outside the state, have tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, an official statement said.

At least 222 children were among the newly infected people, it said.

The death toll rose to 580 as four more people from Aizawl, Serchhip, Champhai and Kolasib districts have succumbed to the infection, it said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 19.35 per cent from 22.36 per cent the previous day, it said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 580, followed by Saitual (170) and Mamit (79).

The northeastern state now has 8,561 active cases, while 1,045 people have recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 1,49,227.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 94.22 per cent and the death rate is 0.36 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested 16.14 lakh samples for COVID-19 and of this 5,766 samples were tested on Friday.