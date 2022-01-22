Covid assam

Assam on Saturday saw a dip in the COVID-19 cases with a total of 5580 new cases.

The state reported a total of 5580 cases out of 45900 tests.

Among the total cases in the state, 1171 were reported from Kamrup Metro with a positivity rate of 12.16 per cent.

As per the health department, 13 new COVID-19 related deaths were also reported.

On January 19, the state had reported an alarming 8339 cases of the COVID-19 in Assam which was the highest ever number reported in the state.

With these cases being reported, people in the state were worried if there would be a critical scenario again just like the first and second waves.

However, as of now, the cases seem to dip as the government has started to issue new guidelines to contain the virus.

