A person who is accused of being involved in an international car thief racket has been arrested by Guwahati Police for the second time on Saturday.

The arrested person has been identified as Anil Chauhan and he has been accused of being involved in several national and international grand theft auto cases.

As per the police, Chauhan was arrested from the Zoo Road area of Guwahati based on specific inputs of him stealing a mid-sized SUV.

He was arrested based on a case filed with the Dispur Police Station.

The accused was arrested in 2015 first and was lodged in the Tihar jail. After that, in 2018, he was arrested in Guwahati.

Six months ago, he came out on bail but within a few months, he restarted stealing cars.

He is also said to be having good ties with former legislator Rumi Nath.