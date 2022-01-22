A group of students along with student organisations have formed a human chain at the Nazirakhat Toll Plaza commonly known as the Sonapur toll gate in Guwahati’s Sonapur demanding its immediate closure alleging that employees of the toll plaza harass and misbehave with the public.

The student organisations in the protest included the AASU, AKRSU and ATASU.

All the organisations alleged that over the days the employees of the plaza have been misbehaving and harassing the people including locals who would pass through the plaza.

One of the protestors alleged that since the contract of the toll plaza was handed to a new company, the employees started misbehaving and harassing the people passing through it.

Even students and teachers are being misbehaved at the toll gate.

Another protestor stated that earlier the area in the Dimoria and Sonapur region was quite peaceful but since the day, the “toll gate” came into existence, there has been a new controversy almost every day.

The protestors further said even locals who should be exempted from the high toll taxes were being forced to pay the toll by the employees.

They further alleged that if any local in the Sonapur area or Dimoria refused to pay the tax they were abused by the toll plaza employees.

Some of the locals said that the plaza is an “economic burden” of the people of the state and the region amid the financial hardship going on due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The organisations have further warned the government of massive protests and highway blockades if the toll gate authorities do not publicly apologize for such incidents.

They also demanded the government to immediately shut the toll gate down.