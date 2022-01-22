A tourist from Assam was found dead at a rest camp above Dzükou Valley in Nagaland.

The Southern Angami Youth Organization (SAYO) President Metekhrielie Mejuba and General Secretary Metevizo Sophie said that the deceased was identified as Bashanta Nath from Gogamukh in North Assam’s Dhemaji district.

The youth leaders said that the Organisation is deeply saddened by the sudden demise of the tourist on January 17.

“The SAYO on gathering the information came to know that the deceased person was a domestic tourist who came along with four other companions to visit Dzükou Valley on January 16. But unfortunately, on 17th January morning, the deceased was found dead by his companions who, without immediately informing concerned authorities, fled to Assam,” SAYO said.

Around 30 local volunteers along with Police brought the deceased from Dzükou Valley to Viswema Village Junction.

After a short funeral service, the mortal remain was handed over to the South Police Station in Kohima for Post-mortem where it was found that the cause of death was natural and there was no foul play.

On 19th January, the body was handed over to the family members.