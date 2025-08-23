Imphal: Security forces have arrested an active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-T) for extorting money from the public and shopkeepers in Imphal East and Imphal West districts of Manipur to raise party funds.

The arrested individual has been identified as Kshetrimayum Bhogendro Singh, also known as Yaiphaba or Prem, 44, a resident of Khongman Zone III under Irilbung Police Station, Imphal East.

He was taken into custody from his residence on Friday. Police recovered a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

The arrest comes three days after the KCP (Marxist-Leninist-Maoist) declared three of its cadres as deserters and urged the public not to comply with any monetary demands from them.

The deserters include Soibam Phireppa (alias Bargil, 23) of Irom Meijrao Mayai Leikai; Pukhrambam Tomthin (alias Naoton, 25) of Ningthoukhong Mayai Leikai, Ward No 9; and Khumanthem Chinglai (alias Umakanta, 36) of Laipham, Monbung, Jiribam. The trio had allegedly joined a gang involved in extortion in the name of KCP.

The KCP appealed to the public to report any such incidents to the organisation and its armed wing, Miyamgi Fingang Lanmi (MFL). The party also announced that the old letterhead of its finance department is no longer valid, and a new letterhead is now in use with immediate effect.