Itanagar: The Chimpu Police of Arunachal on Friday, August 22, arrested two individuals, including a student leader and a local journalist, for alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police intercepted a white Grand Vitara at Chimpu Check Post. The naka operation was carried out under the supervision of SDPO Itanagar DySP Kengo Dirchi, OC Inspector N. Nishant, and the Chimpu Police team, with overall monitoring by SP Itanagar Jummar Basar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To ensure legal compliance, Special Judicial Magistrate (Narcotics) Shri Oli Koyu and an independent witness were present during the search.

The arrested individuals have been identified as: William Tana Tara (27) – Secretary (Research & Documentation), All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), also holding a press ID card of APN Live and Biki Phukan (28) – Non-tribal resident of H-Sector, Itanagar, originally from North Lakhimpur, Assam.

Police seized from Tara’s possession: over 10 vials of heroin (2.5 grams net), 4 empty vials, cash, multiple mobile phones, a press ID card, and the Grand Vitara vehicle.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A case has been registered under Chimpu PS Case No. 57/2025 under Sections 21(a)/27A/29 of the NDPS Act. Investigations are ongoing to identify and dismantle the wider drug supply chain linked to the accused.