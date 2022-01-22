Two persons including a woman were arrested in Morigaon’s Laharighat with at least 70 vials of suspected contraband drugs.

Speaking on the issue, a police source said that based on specific inputs about an illegal drug racket being run in the area, an operation was launched by the Morigaon Police.

Based on the input, the police raided the house of a person named Khalirul Rahman on Saturday as he was suspected to be involved in illegal drug trading which included heroin.

During the raid, the primary suspect, Khalirul managed to escape but the police succeeded in arresting two persons from his house.

The police said that among the arrested one was identified as Sofikul Islam while the other person was Khalirul’s wife.

The police source said that both of them were sent to Judicial custody on Saturday while the hunt for the prime accused has been started.

The police further added that they recovered at least 70 vials of suspected drugs weighing 8 grams from the suspects.

As of now, investigations on what further dealings they were involved in are being carried on.