Guwahati: A road accident on the Lanka-Garmapani stretch of National Highway 29 in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, under Umrangso police station, claimed two lives and left four others injured on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred when a clinker-laden trailer (BR 24 GC 8508), heading towards Lanka, reportedly lost control while attempting to overtake another trailer.

It collided with a speeding clinker carrier (BR 05 GD 3246) coming from behind, triggering a chain reaction that struck a motorcycle (AS 08 A 6750), a scooter (AS 08 8334), and a Bolero pickup (AS 02 DC 2523) parked along the roadside.

The collision led to the immediate death of two people, including 22-year-old Bishwajit Ingti, a scooter rider from 14 km Umrangso. The identity of the second deceased has yet to be confirmed.

The injured, identified as Chewali Raja (50) from 13 km Umrangso, Bitto Das (14 km), Joidhan Rava (16 km), and Suroop Panika (26) from Diphu, were rushed to Umrangso Hospital for treatment.

Police officials quickly reached the scene, cleared the accident site, and facilitated medical aid for the victims.

Local residents expressed concern over the increasing number of accidents along this section of NH-29, citing overspeeding clinker trailers and trucks from the Dalmia Cement Company as a major risk factor. “Every year, several lives are lost here due to reckless driving and lack of proper traffic monitoring,” a villager said.