A rouge monkey who had been terrorizing people in Barpeta Town was captured by locals on Saturday morning.

Locals said that the monkey was a pet monkey but it somehow escaped from the owner’s house and since then it had been terrorising the locals of Barperta Town.

The monkey after escaping from the owner used to steal food from the houses in the town area even attacked people.

Many people were severely injured in attacks by the monkey.

The forest department had also tried to capture the monkey but failed as the monkey managed to run away several times.

However, on Saturday, locals spotted the monkey in the market area and one of them lured it with a biscuit.

After the monkey came to the person to take the biscuit, the local grabbed him and captured him.

Immediately the forest department was informed that the rouge primate was captured.

The person who caught the monkey was also injured while capturing it.