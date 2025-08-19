The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to announce the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 soon on its official website, sbi.co.in.

According to reports, the result is expected to be declared by the end of August or in early September 2025.

The preliminary examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) was held on August 2, 4, and 5 across multiple centres nationwide. This recruitment drive aims to fill 541 vacancies, including 41 backlog posts.

Result Date

While SBI has not officially confirmed the result date, the Prelims result is expected shortly. Candidates who qualify will be eligible to appear in the Mains examination, tentatively scheduled for September 2025. Admit cards for Mains are usually released about a week before the exam.

Exam Pattern

The SBI PO Prelims consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions covering three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The duration of the test was one hour.

How to Check SBI PO Prelims Result 2025

Once released, candidates can download their results by following these steps:

1.Visit the official website: sbi.co.in

2. Go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage

3. Select ‘Recruitment Results’

4. Click on the link for SBI PO Prelims Result 2025

5. Enter login details: Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth

6. Download and take a printout of the result for reference

Next Steps

Candidates who qualify the Prelims will move on to the SBI PO Mains exam. Those who do not clear the Prelims will be out of the selection process. The final recruitment process consists of three phases — Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

Applicants are advised to keep their login details ready and regularly check the SBI Careers portal for the latest updates on result announcements and further stages of the recruitment.