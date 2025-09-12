Applications are invited for recruitment of teaching govt job in PDUAM Amjonga Assam in 2025

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM) Amjonga Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Assistant Professor in Bodo in 2025. PANDIT DEENDAYAL UPADHYAYA ADARSHA MAHAVIDYALAYA, AMJONGA came into being at Amjonga in the district of Goalpara. It came into being under the co-venture of the Central Government and the Government of Assam. The financial assistance came from centrally sponsored scheme – Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). The institution got its name after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, a great thinker, philosopher and a renowned sociologist of the country.

Name of post : Assistant Professor- Bodo

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest UGC norms

Age Limit : Maximum age limit is 38 years as on 01.01.2025 relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and by 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (available in College Website) along with complete bio-data and self attested testimonials from HSLC onwards. They should enclose aBank Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousands Five Hundred) only in favour of Principal, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya, Amjonga, payable at SBI, Dudhnoi Branch (lFSC Code SBIN0012260). The applications must reach the Principal, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya, Amjonga PO:- Amjonga, Goalpara, PIN-783124, Assam

Last date for receipt of applications is 27th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here