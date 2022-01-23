After the student leader was shot by the police in Nagaon, Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra said that Kirti Kamal Bora was shot after he had attacked the police during an anti-drug operation.

Speaking to the media, Anand Mishra said that the Kirti Kamal was suspected to be involved in dealings and based on suspicion, policemen were sent in civil dress for investigation.

He added that Kirtri had attacked the police personnel after coming to know that they were from the police.

Also Read: Assam: Undertrial prisoner escapes from hospital in Lakhimpur

“In retaliation, the police team had to fire on the person to stop fatal injuries on the policemen. One of the police personnel is now in a severe condition”, he added.

Mishra added, “We are investigating the matter and further looking into all the aspects in the case. The parents may sometimes be in denial but we need to look at all aspects. Maybe he had started drug dealing newly.”

Also Read: Assam: Student leader shot by police in Nagaon

He said that all the persons involved in the incident had been put through medical tests.

“We are doing what is right and if everyone starts saying that the police is wrong, then maybe we should stop working and let Nagaon turn back into what it was”, he added.

A Nagaon Police team allegedly shot a student leader in Nagaon’s Kachalukhua without any “valid reason” on Saturday night.

The injured student leader was identified as Kirtti Kamal Bora of the Kachalukhua area and he said that he was shot by the police after a small argument.

Kriti said that he was coming home after buying medicines for his mother but on the way, he saw a few police personnel beating two persons he knew.

When he questioned the policemen on what was going on, they allegedly asked him to get off his bike.

Kriti said that after he got off his bike, the police started to assault him and after he fell, one of them shot him on his knee.

“After I was no longer able to get up, one of the policemen said that they should have shot me on my chest”, he added.

He said, “I was not drunk but the policemen were. After I was on the ground, one of them brought some liquor bottles and three them by my side claiming that I was drunk.”