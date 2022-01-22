An undertrial prisoner who was accused of drug trading and robberies allegedly escaped from the COVID care centre from a hospital in the Lakhimpur district.

The accused person identified as Raju Baruah alias Girjai was in judicial custody since September 2021.

He recently tested positive for COVID-19 and accordingly, he was shifted to a COVID care facility for treatment but on Saturday morning, he managed to escape from the hospital.

The accused is a 40-year-old man who belongs to Dhakuakhana.

Raju who was arrested in September had allegedly tried to escape even earlier from police custody but was injured in police firing during the attempt.

The prisoner allegedly took advantage of the rush due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

Before being arrested in September, he had served a jail term of eight years and came out of the prison in 2020.

He was involved in various illegal activities.