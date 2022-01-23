After Nagaon, another person accused of being involved in the illegal drug trade was injured during police firing in Dhubri town when he allegedly tried to escape from police custody.

Police sources said that on Saturday evening based on reliable secret information, a search operation was carried out by a police team at the residence of a suspected drug peddler identified as Bellal Sheikh.

The police on raiding his house at Indira Gandhi Road in Dhubri town allegedly recovered a huge cache of suspected drugs.

He was arrested from the spot with the cache.

Dhubri Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said, “During the interrogation of the accused person, he revealed a nexus with drugs.”

He as per the SP also agreed to lead the police team to recover another consignment of contraband drugs and his accomplices at Gauripur.

“At around 1 am, he on the pretext of attending nature’s call tried to escape by assaulting the policemen on duty. Even after repeated warnings, he did not stop”, said the SP.

On being no alternative, police had to open fire a single round of 9 mm ammunition to restrain him and he sustained an injury, said the Superintendent of Police.

The accused was rushed to the Dhubri civil hospital and he is undergoing medical treatment currently.