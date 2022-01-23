A massive protest rally by students in Nagaon has been taken out to protest against the incident where a former student leader from the Kachalukhua area was shot by the police accusing him of being involved in illegal activities.

On Saturday evening, a youth who was the former General Secretary of Nowgong College was injured after he was shot by a police team accusing him of being involved in illegal activities.

The youth, identified as Kirtti Kamal Bora, however, said that the police tried to fame him.

He said that he was on his way home when he saw the policemen beating someone, when he inquired what was going on, the policemen had allegedly verbally abused him.

On protesting the ill behaviour by the police, he alleged that he was dragged off from his bike and was assaulted. He was then shot on his leg.

“After I was shot, one of the policemen said that they should have shot me on my chest and killed me”, he added.

However, Nagaon SP, Anand Mishra claimed that Bora was suspected to be involved in illegal drug trade and he was shot because he had assaulted a police officer.

Mishra claimed that Bora had would have fatally injured a police officer if the police had not shot him.

Protesting this incident, hundreds of students gathered in the town and marched to the Sadar Police Station.

The students said that the police should immediately arrest the personnel involved in the incident of “shooting him without a cause”.

The students also said that if Kirtti was wrong, he could have been captured or arrested by the police as he was alone while there were at least nine policemen on the spot.

“Why did they not catch him by physical force? He was outnumbered as compared to the police”, a protestor said.

The protestor said that if the police officials are not able to control one unarmed person, they should simply take retirement from service as they are not capable of fighting against crime.