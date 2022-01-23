Two alleged ATM fraudsters were arrested by the Guwahati Police on Saturday evening.

The arrested persons were identified as Rajesh and Birendra.

Both of them are residents of Khanda Kheri village in Hisar district, Haryana.

They carried on their fraudulent activities by exchanging ATM cards of customers at ATM kiosks.

The police informed that the persons were arrested based on intelligence inputs.

They were arrested from the Lokhra Chariali in Guwahati.

After their arrest, the police recovered 38 ATM cards from their possession.

It may be mentioned that ATM fraud has been a severe crime in the country.

Many times people who are not aware of technology are usually the ones who become the victims of these crimes.