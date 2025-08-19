Guwahati: Hundreds of women in Assam’s Dima Hasao district staged a massive protest on Tuesday, demanding justice for the alleged rape and murder of a 48-year-old woman.

The protestors also criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his silence on the incident.

“It is astonishing that our chief minister has not uttered a single sentence on the brutal murder and gang rape of a woman,” a protestor said in despair.

Although five primary suspects have been arrested, the incident has horrified the community.

Organized under the banner of the United Women Forum of Karbi Anglong (UWFKA), hundreds of women marched through Haflong on Tuesday. The rally sought justice for the 48-year-old woman who was found murdered in Langku village of Dima Hasao district.

The protest drew support from various groups, including student bodies, civil society organizations, and local leaders. Former North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) member Deniel Langthasa also joined the demonstrators.

The crowd chanted slogans demanding enhanced women’s safety and swift punishment for the perpetrators.

Many women carried placards with powerful messages, highlighting the rising crimes against women in the district. Following the shocking incident, many protestors expressed that the district is no longer safe for women.

The protestors later met with the District Commissioner and submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the NCHAC. The memorandum called for a time-bound investigation and strict punishment for the culprits.

The woman ran a small tea shop near the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) camp of the Lower Kopili Hydel Project. She went missing on the evening of August 13 after closing her shop. Her body was found the following day in a nearby forest with multiple injuries.

Police have arrested five L&T employees in connection with the murder. One accused has been sent to judicial custody, while the other four remain in police custody for questioning.

Villagers and students have warned that they will intensify their movement if there is any delay in the investigation.