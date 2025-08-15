Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that the state is steadily progressing toward its goal of becoming a $16 billion economy by 2032, when the state celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Addressing the Independence Day gathering in Meghalaya’s Shillong on Friday, he said the state’s long-term ambition is to grow into a $100 billion economy by 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence.

By then, Meghalaya also aims to be among the top ten Indian states in per capita income and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sangma emphasized the state’s commitment to law and order, citing advancements such as the adoption of digital policing tools like e-FIR and e-Sakshya, enhancements in forensic infrastructure, and ongoing efforts in resolving the Assam-Meghalaya border dispute.

He expressed confidence that these developments would support a more secure and transparent governance system.

Highlighting achievements in basic infrastructure, the Chief Minister noted that more than 5.39 lakh rural households now have access to tap water, a dramatic increase from fewer than 4,500 in 2019. This expansion has helped cover nearly 83 percent of village homes with functional water supply connections.

The Chief Minister also spoke about Meghalaya’s significant investment in connectivity. Since 2018, the government has sanctioned 3,500 kilometers of roads and 126 bridges, leading to an increase in road density from 43 kilometers to 63 kilometers per 1,000 square kilometers.

He announced that a high-speed corridor project worth Rs 22,864 crore, connecting Mawlyngkhung in Ri Bhoi to Silchar in Assam, has received approval. Of the total stretch, 86 percent falls within Meghalaya’s territory.

Plans to expand Shillong Airport, operationalize Baljek Airport in Tura, and launch a new regional transport initiative are also underway, he added. On the tourism front, the government has rolled out projects worth Rs 200 crore, including the redevelopment of Umiam Lake and a ropeway project to Shillong Peak. Tourist footfall crossed 16 lakh in 2024, and the state raised homestay subsidies to 80 percent to further support rural tourism.

In healthcare, Sangma reported a 51 percent decline in maternal mortality and a 37 percent reduction in infant mortality over the past five years. The Shillong Medical College is set to open soon, while new dialysis centers, laboratories, and upgraded health facilities have been established to strengthen medical infrastructure across the state.

The agriculture sector, too, has seen growth, with Meghalaya exporting black pepper to Mumbai and premium pineapples to Dubai. Under the MGNREGS, the state generated 321 lakh person-days of employment in 2024–25. Additionally, over 99 percent of the 1.86 lakh sanctioned houses under the PMAY-G scheme have been approved.

Looking ahead to the 39th National Games in 2027, the government has started preparations, including the construction of a 40,000-seat football stadium in Mawkhanu with an investment of Rs 732 crore.

Sangma also highlighted entrepreneurial development, noting that over 8,300 individuals have benefitted from the PRIME and CM-ELEVATE schemes.

He further announced that the state’s traditional Ryndia fabric has received Geographical Indication (GI) recognition, adding cultural and commercial value.

Environmental conservation remains a priority, he said, with 51,000 hectares covered under the Green Meghalaya PES scheme and catchment protection projects worth Rs 344 crore in progress.

In urban areas, the government has planned renewal projects for Ward’s Lake, Iewduh Market, and Polo Grounds in Shillong.

Technology-driven growth forms another pillar of the state’s vision. The government expects the completion of Phase II of the Shillong Technology Park and the development of Tura Tech Park to create 24,000 new jobs.

The Chief Minister further called on the people of Meghalaya to join in the mission to build a stronger, more developed state. “Together, we can ensure that Meghalaya secures its place among India’s top ten states by 2032,” he said.