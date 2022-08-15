SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Monday, laid stress on empowerment of the youth in the state and the country for overall development of India.

“70% of our population is below 35 years of age. What an asset!” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma stated that unemployment is one of the biggest issue plaguing the state and the country.

He said that it is the duty of the entrepreneurs to be job creators for the youths.

“People seek out for government jobs. But it is not possible for the government to create jobs for all,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

He added: “It is the duty of the entrepreneurs to become job creators and engage the youths of the state and the country.”

“Many programmes have been undertaken by the Meghalaya government to train the youths of the state in different skills so as they can be engaged in different works,” stated Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

Prior to his speech, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma hoisted the National flag in Shillong to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that in the last 75 years, millions of Indians have been lifted out of poverty.

The Meghalaya CM further said that Tndia today is self-sufficient in food production and has become a powerhouse in the technology sector.

Speaking about development in Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma said that the state recently has been recognised by the United Nations for governance reforms.