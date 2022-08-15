NEW DELHI: The historic rampart of Red Fort in New Delhi, on Monday, became just another political stage for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he used the platform to hit out at his and the BJP’s biggest political rivals.

Taking an indirect hit at the recent alliance between the JD-U, RJD and the Congress parties in Bihar, PM Narendra Modi called upon the citizens to fight against the “bhai-bhateeja” and ‘parivarvadi’ politics.

Notably, last week, Nitish Kumar-led JD-U snapped ties with the BJP to forge an alliance with the RJD, Congress and four other parties in Bihar to form a Mahagathbandhan alliance.

“We must fight against dynastic politics,” PM Narendra Modi said.

He stated that corruption and dynastic politics were the two biggest challenges in India.

“Corruption is eating away at the foundation of India. I want to fight against it. I call upon the 130 crore Indians to help me fight against corruption,” PM Narendra Modi said.

“Some people keep glorifying those who have been convicted of corruption and spent time in jail. We must ensure an attitude of hatred towards corruption and the corrupt,” he added.

In his Independence Day speech Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the collective spirit of 130 crores, the “Team India”, to take the country forward and ensure that it is a developed nation in the next 25 years.

PM Modi laid down five resolves, or the “panch pran” for the “amrit kaal”: To work towards a ‘viksit Bharat’ (developed India), remove any vestiges of colonialism, retain our roots, ensure unity in diversity, and carry out a citizen’s duties.