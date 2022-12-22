Guwahati: On Thursday, the Government of Assam in a written reply at the Assemble disclosed that since 2006, 97 domestic elephants were sent to other states.

Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in a written reply to the Leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia informed the assembly that all the elephants were sent to the other states after getting approval from forest officials.

According to the reply of the total 97 elephants, 57 were sent to Bihar.

Others were sent to West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha.

Of them, some were transferred for religious reasons but most of them had no clear records of why there were shifted as per the reply.

The reply backed by official documents showed that most of the jumbos were transferred from the Doomdooma forest division.