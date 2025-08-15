Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla stated on India’s 79th Independence Day that peace and normalcy are slowly returning to the state through the combined efforts of the government, armed forces, and civil society organizations.

While hoisting the national flag at the First Manipur Rifles parade ground in Imphal, Governor Bhalla, who oversees President’s rule in the state, stated that Manipur collaborates closely with the central government and local communities to restore peace and promote inclusive development.

He urged the people, especially the youth, to reaffirm their commitment to building a peaceful, prosperous, and self-reliant Manipur, which will contribute to the nation’s strength and unity.

Away from the media spotlight, Governor Bhalla and First Lady Jyoti Bhalla hoisted the tricolour at Raj Bhavan in Imphal as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

They paid tribute to India’s freedom fighters and reinforced their commitment to the nation’s unity and progress.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), the governor extended warm greetings to the people of Manipur and the nation, honoring the memory of the many freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s independence.

He also acknowledged the toll of ethnic violence in the state, which has claimed lives and displaced thousands. The governor assured that the government is taking steps to resolve the crisis and restore peace and confidence.

Governor Bhalla emphasized that Independence Day is a moment not just to celebrate freedom but also to reflect on the sacrifices and courage of those who fought for India’s independence.