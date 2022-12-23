Guwahati: Another police shooting incident in the state has put the people in confusion with the two versions of the “encounter” being told.

As per reports, on Thursday night two persons accused of chain snatching and theft were injured after the police shot at them while they tried to escape.

However, the accused persons shared a different version with the media in a video.

One of the accused claimed that they were detained by the police earlier in connection with a mobile phone that a member of his family had purchased.

He claimed that the police called him in as the SIM card used in the phone was in his name. The accused claimed that he even told the police that he had nothing to do with the mobile being stolen and led them to the person who sold them the phone.

He added that later in the night he along with another person was shot in the leg by the police while they were sitting in the police car.

The accused were identified as Mukesh Kumar and Gaurav Pal.

The police on the other hand had a different version.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah said that they were accused of a snatching case registered in November. The two were tracked based on the investigation of the case.

He added that while they were with the police, they tried to snatch a pistol from the police and tried to escape.

“For self-defence, the on-duty police had to resort to firing at them”, he added.

The CP added that one of the accused was a drug addict. “When they tried to snatch the gun, we had to use force in self-defence as per the power conferred to the police”, he added.

The family of the accused claimed that the police had shot them without any reason and claimed that they were shot point blank.