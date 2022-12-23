DIBRUGARH: A fire was suddenly reported at an unused Gas pipeline of Oil India Limited at Tengakhat in upper Assam Dibrugarh on Friday.

The incident occurred some 5km from Tengakhat.

The fire was under control and no damages have been reported from the fire.

An OIL spokesperson said, “Due to some miscreant activity a fire suddenly caught at an unused pipeline of OIL but it has been controlled.”

Sources said the oil thieves tried to steal oil from the pipelines and such an incident occurred.

“In Tinsukia and Dibrugarh district, the oil thieves are very active in stealing condensate from an oil pipeline. Due to such practice, the oil pipeline caught fire”, said a source.