Dibrugarh: A severe hailstorm lashed Moran in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Moran town was covered in a thin layer of hail, images of which were widely shared on social media.

According to reports, several houses in Moran and Tingkhang were damaged due to a severe hailstorm.

Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts witnessed a sharp drop in temperature following the hailstorm. The maximum temperature in the two districts dropped to 11 degree Celcius in the morning on Tuesday.



The temperature is expected to dip as low as 10 degree Celsius as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Assam during the next 24 hours.

The Moran town has witnessed such a massive hailstorm for the first.



“For the first time, we have seen such a massive hailstorm in Moran. We have collected the pieces of ice. Everybody in Moran is enjoying the hailstorm,” said Amit Dey, a resident of Moran.

The hailstorm in the two districts caused extensive damage to potato, mustard, wheat and vegetable crops.

Farmers of the two districts claimed that over 50% of the mustard crop was damaged and other crop was also affected.

“We never witnessed a hailstorm in the month of December. I think, the weather has changed due to the impact of climate change,” said a local farmer.