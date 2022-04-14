The outskirts of Meghalaya capital – Shillong, on Thursday afternoon, was battered by hailstorm that resulted in trees being uprooted and properties damaged.

Moreover, vehicular movement along the National Highway 34 (Guwahati-Shillong Road or GS Road) came to a standstill at Umiam as uprooted trees blocked the highway.

Several villages in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya bordering Assam were also affected due to the heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Although no injury or loss of life has been reported thus far from any of the affected areas, extensive damage to public and private properties has been reported.

Also read: Meghalaya: TMC leader Mukul Sangma slams Centre over Hindi ‘imposition’ issue

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rains to lash the Northeast states, including Meghalaya this week.

The IMD predicted widespread rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Meghalaya.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Meghalaya are expected till Saturday (April 16).

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Meghalaya for Thursday and Friday.