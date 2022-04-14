Former Meghalaya chief minister and senior TMC leader Mukul Sangma has criticised the central government over the proposed ‘imposition’ of Hindi in the Northeast.

Slamming the Centre over the proposal of making Hindi a compulsory subject in Northeast schools till class 10, Meghalaya TMC leader Mukul Sangma said that central government should find another way of promoting the language.

“People will find a way to learn a language if they want to. Nobody is stopping anyone from learning Hindi,” Mukul Sangma said.

He added: “But this forceful imposition of the language on the people will never be accepted.”

Also read: Meghalaya: Two members of new ‘terror outfit’ in state arrested

Mukul Sangma also criticised Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma for supporting the central government’s proposal on Hindi ‘imposition’ in the Northeast.

“Yes there are advantages of knowing a particular language, but that does not mean you can force anyone to learn that language,” the former Meghalaya CM said.

He added: “Government of India must introduce different methods to promote Hindi language.”