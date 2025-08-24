Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) is set to host a grand celebration on September 13, 2025, to commemorate the birth centenary of the legendary artist, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

The university will hold a series of state-level competitions to honor his monumental contributions to music, literature, and film.

The event, which will take place on the university campus at Azara in Guwahati, aims to pay tribute to Dr. Hazarika’s legacy, which is celebrated for its deep humanism and cultural pride.

The festivities will include a Bhupendra Sangeet competition, a state-level essay competition on the theme “Humanism in Bhupen Hazarika’s Songs,” and a quiz competition specifically for school students.

According to university officials, winners of these competitions will be awarded with prizes and certificates of appreciation.

GCU stated that the celebration is intended to not only honor Dr. Hazarika’s unparalleled artistry but also to inspire the younger generation with the values of unity, compassion, and social responsibility that are woven into his timeless creations.