TAWANG: Incessant rainfall since Monday morning has triggered landslides at several locations at Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, one car and a two-wheeler were buried by the debris of landslides on Tuesday morning at Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh.

Fortunately, no casualty has been reported due to the landslides at Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Arunachal Pradesh state disaster management authority (SDMA) along with the NDRF and police are on high alert.

Vulnerable places are being constantly monitored.

Notably, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an “Orange Alert” in Arunachal Pradesh in the wake of cyclone Sitrang.

According to the IMD, a deep depression over Bangladesh (remnant of cyclonic storm Sitrang) weakened into a depression over northeast Bangladesh and its neighbourhood.

The deep depression over Bangladesh moved north-northeastward.