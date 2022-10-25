ITANAGAR: A massive fire broke out at the Naharlagun daily market near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

The fire at the Naharlagun daily market near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh gutted over 700 shops.

Properties worth crores of rupees were reduced to ashes in the fire at the Naharlagun daily market near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

The fire at the Naharlagun daily market near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh broke out at around 4am on Tuesday.

The Naharlagun daily market near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh happens to be the oldest market in the state.

It is located near the fire station and Naharlagun police station, around 14 km from Itanagar – the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

The fire is suspected to be caused by firecrackers or lamps lit on the occasion of Diwali on Monday evening.

The fire spread from one shop to the other at a rapid pace as most of the shops were made of bamboo and wood.

Several fire tenders, including one from Itanagar, were pressed into service to douse the inferno.

However, it was a struggle for the firefighters to control the spread of fire.

Blast of LPG cylinders further added to the woes of the firefighters.

It took hours for the firefighters to ultimately control the inferno.

The total loss of properties is yet to be ascertained.

Shopkeepers alleged that after spotting the blaze they rushed to the adjacent fire station but no personnel could be found.

Further, when the fire services personnel arrived, the fire engines did not have water.

To refill the engines, the personnel had to travel a long distance, and they could come back with water only around 5 am, by which most of the market was already gutted, the shopkeepers alleged.