Guwahati: Assam is preparing to host the Assam Book Fair 2025, a celebration of literature and reading set to take place across eight cities in the state.

Organized by the Publication Board Assam and the Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Ltd, the fair aims to promote literature, learning, and the value of books in a year dedicated to them.

The fair will begin in Bongaigaon from October 22 to October 29, 2025, followed by Lakhimpur (November 1–10), Nalbari (November 6–17), Jorhat (November 14–25), Tinsukia (November 28–December 7), Silchar (December 1–10), and Mangaldai (December 12–18). The final event will take place in Guwahati from December 24, 2025, to January 6, 2026.

The Chief Minister’s Office announced on Sunday that the book fair will provide an opportunity to connect communities and promote the habit of reading. “It will also highlight Assam’s creative and literary contributions,” the statement added.

The fair will feature a diverse range of books, from children’s literature to academic works, along with interactive sessions and opportunities for both readers and writers to engage, making it one of the largest literary events in the state.

