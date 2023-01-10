Imphal: Virtually inaugurated by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to the state, the eastern gate of the historic Kangla fort, in the heart of Imphal city was opened and dedicated to the public on Tuesday by chief minister N Biren Singh with many rituals, and fanfares.

With the belief of a prophecy that there will be a feeling of oneness, peace, harmony, and prosperity in the state when opens the eastern gate of Kangla is, a pair of geese were made to cross the bridge as an inaugural ceremony, amidst prayers led by the chief minister.

The bridge was constructed on the eastern side of the Kangla fort with funding from the Imphal Smart City Limited (ISCL) as an Agency and Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited (MPHC Ltd) as the Work Agency, the CM said while handing over the bridge to the people.

For the people of Manipur, the Kangla is one of the important sites of historical and Archeological values, being identified as the site of the old palace and fortress of erstwhile princely Manipur (state) since 33 A.D. up to Maharaj Kulachandra in 1891.

The entire area of the Kangla, including the outer moat measuring 236.84 acres was declared as protected by the State Government in 1992 under the provision of “The Manipur Ancient & Historical Monument & Archeological Sites & Remains Act 1976”. The area in its totality is also generally referred to as the Kangla Fort.

The CM further stated that following its re-opening, the eastern gate will be manned by India Reserved Battalion personnel while the western gate will remain closed. He also said that the area adjacent to the eastern gate will be developed so as to give a unique sense of appeal to the historic Kangla. He continued that the approach road towards the gate will be converted to a double-lane road soon.

N Biren stated that the eastern gate is one of the 21 projects inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state on January 6. He expressed that it is of great pride and honour that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bestowed such concern and recognition to a small state like Manipur on the reopening of Nongpok Thong by tweeting “May the spirit of peace, prosperity, and happiness be enhanced across the state”.

Stating that we all should live as one and united, N. Biren said that the government is making all possible efforts for peace, prosperity, and unity in the State, he added. He lauded the efforts of the engineers and officials of MPHC for completing the project on time.

The dedication ceremony was held in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, various high-ranking officials, and locals of the area among others also attended the function.