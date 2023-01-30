Dimapur: The NSCN (IM) on Monday expressed regret over the January 27 incident between the outfit and the Assam Rifles at a place near its general field training headquarters.

Stating that the incident happened as the 25th Assam Rifles came too close for “comfort breaching one km radius”, the NSCN, in a release, said the matter was, however, settled amicably keeping in mind the interest of the prevailing ceasefire.

It clarified that there was no snatching of weapons by any side and that both sides mutually agreed to part ways peacefully with handshakes.

The NSCN expressed regret that the video clips of the incident were taken and uploaded on social media without its and the Naga army’s knowledge or sanction.

The NSCN and the Naga army tendered an apology on behalf of the erring persons who had uploaded the videos on social media.

Stating that it is committed to the ceasefire signed in 1997, the NSCN said it hopes that such an unfortunate incident never reoccurs again in the future by respecting the spirit of ceasefire ground rules by both the Naga army and the Indian armed forces.

A group of NSCN(IM)? cadres clashed with a team of Assam Rifles troops at the Ntangki National Park in ?Nagaland on Friday evening.

The NSCN (IM) militants have been camping at the forest fringe of the national park as per a truce agreement with the Centre.