Guwahati: Tensions prevailed at the Intanki National Park in Nagaland on Friday evening following a clash between a team of Assam Rifles troops and a group of NSCN(IM) cadres.
The Assam Rifles team was on a patrol for 72 to 96 hours in the run-up to Republic Day celebrations and had taken a break in the National Park at around 4 pm on Friday.
It was during this break that the team observed NSCN(IM) cadres on the same route, leading to the confrontation.
The source said that the Assam Rifles patrol team leader, as per the ceasefire agreement, “decided to disengage his troops” and the incident did not escalate further.
A discussion between the two sides, captured in a purported video, suggested that the paramilitary personnel had gotten lost. However, the authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed.
The Centre and the NSCN (IM) signed a framework agreement in 2015 with the aim of finding a mutual solution to the Naga political issues, but the final resolution has yet to be reached.
Intanki National Park, located in the Kohima district of Nagaland, is approximately 325 kilometres from Guwahati.