Guwahati: Tensions prevailed at the Intanki National Park in Nagaland on Friday evening following a clash between a team of Assam Rifles troops and a group of NSCN(IM) cadres.

The Assam Rifles team was on a patrol for 72 to 96 hours in the run-up to Republic Day celebrations and had taken a break in the National Park at around 4 pm on Friday.

It was during this break that the team observed NSCN(IM) cadres on the same route, leading to the confrontation.

Jawans of Assam Rifles posted at Jalukie lost their way & trespassed within the jurisdiction of Naga Army camp area. According to source, they were reportedly captured by the GFT Head Quarter special squad of Naga Army this afternoon. Later, all of them were released unharmed. pic.twitter.com/SzLFE0NmGs — Naga Hills (@Hillsnaga) January 27, 2023

The source said that the Assam Rifles patrol team leader, as per the ceasefire agreement, “decided to disengage his troops” and the incident did not escalate further.

A discussion between the two sides, captured in a purported video, suggested that the paramilitary personnel had gotten lost. However, the authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed.

The Centre and the NSCN (IM) signed a framework agreement in 2015 with the aim of finding a mutual solution to the Naga political issues, but the final resolution has yet to be reached.

Intanki National Park, located in the Kohima district of Nagaland, is approximately 325 kilometres from Guwahati.