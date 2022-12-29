IMPHAL: The denizens of border town Moreh in Manipur – young and old alike – holding water drums and vessels came out in large numbers and undertook a campaign of cleaning up the Khujailok and Lailok rivulets, tributaries of the Chindwin river in Myanmar.

Moreh is a border town located along the India-Myanmar border in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

The Manipur government has taken up the campaign, as the rivulets were a stark reality of the adverse impacts of the so-called development and growth in the border town.

Manipur tribal affairs & hills minister Letpao Haokip launched the 20-day river clean-up campaign, which will end on January 10, 2023.

Troopers of the Assam Rifles also joined the campaign removing large amounts of pollutants and garbage present in the rivulets.

Also read: Manipur Congress slams CM Biren Singh over his remark on former PM Jawaharlal Nehru

The environment-friendly activity went on smoothly and the message of Swaach Bharat Abhiyan was spread among the community, who were delighted with the assistance received from Assam Rifles, a defense wing press statement said.

The Manipur government in association with the

Khujailok Lailok Environment Protection Committee (KLEPCO) and civilians of Moreh organized the campaign.

The plastics and wastes were picked up from the Khujailok River in Moreh ward no 9 Khunou Leikai and transported the waste for disposal.

KLEPCO, chairman Kaikholen Haokip said that the two rivulets had become a dumping ground for garbage rendering the water unclean and might even get extinct if they are filled with plastics and other wastes.

Haokip appealed to the people to join hands in cleaning these rivers, which are very important for the people of Moreh.