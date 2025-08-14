Imphal: The Anti-Extortion Unit of the Manipur Police arrested two individuals suspected of involvement in extortion activities and recovered firearms during an operation in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Wednesday.

The police launched a surprise operation based on intelligence about the presence of anti-national elements in the area. A team from the Gamnom Saparmaina Police Station conducted the raid in the identified locations.

During the operation, the police arrested two individuals, identified as Paominthang Kipgen, 32, from Molhoi village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, and Seigoulal Kipgen, 33, from Molnoi village in Kangpokpi district.

The arrests were made in the Keitheeithelmanbi Vengpi area of Kangpokpi.

After their arrest, the suspects provided information that led the police to conduct a follow-up raid at Konsakhul, located near the Singda River in a forested area under the jurisdiction of Leimakhong Police Station.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a 12-bore single-barreled rifle and a locally made Pompi gun.

The police report states that the two arrested individuals engaged in extortion activities, using threats and intimidation to demand money from businesses and individuals, with some of their activities carried out online.

The police have charged the suspects under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The authorities have handed over both the accused and the seized weapons to the respective police stations for further legal action.

