Imphal: Manipur Police along with central forces have arrested 30 individuals for illegally transporting, possessing, and selling large quantities of Distilled Indigenous Country (DIC) liquor and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) without proper permits, officials said.

The crackdown targeted the illegal liquor trade in Imphal East district ahead of the Independence Day celebrations 2025, aiming to prevent incidents related to alcohol consumption.

According to police reports, the first round of raids on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of 464 litres of DIC liquor and 40 bottles of IMFL from multiple locations. In a second operation on Wednesday, 24 more persons were detained and 258 litres of DIC liquor confiscated.

The police said all the arrested individuals were found in possession of liquor without valid permits, violating the Manipur Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

The seized liquor, along with the impounded vehicles and the accused, were handed over to Excise officials for further legal action.

