Guwahati: An Assam-based foundation working for vulture conservation has launched a first-of-its-kind portal in India to connect individuals and organisations dedicated to saving the critically endangered scavenger birds.

The platform, The Vulture Network (www.thevulturenetwork.org), was unveiled on Tuesday (September 2, 2025) by We Foundation India in collaboration with Gauhati University’s Department of Zoology.

The launch event, attended by conservationists, researchers, academicians, and students, focused on the threats to vulture populations and the urgent need for protection measures.

It was organised ahead of International Vulture Awareness Day, observed annually on the first Saturday of September.

“The aim of the portal is to disseminate information in local languages, starting with Assamese, so that communities understand how vulture survival is linked to their livelihoods and the local economy,” said Nilutpal Mahanta of We Foundation India, who delivered a lecture on the vulture crisis.

According to Mahanta, the cloud-based portal will serve as a comprehensive knowledge hub, compiling scientific research, spreading awareness, and offering free outreach materials for campaigns.

The Vulture Network has been developed in partnership with the Assam Bird Monitoring Network, LASA Foundation, Suraksha Samitee, and several independent conservationists.

Experts at the event highlighted the major threats to vultures, including carcass poisoning, harmful veterinary drugs such as diclofenac, and negative social perceptions. Particular concern was raised for the slender-billed vulture, which has only around 800 mature individuals left in the wild.

India is home to eight other vulture species, including the white-rumped vulture, red-headed vulture, Himalayan griffon, Indian vulture, cinereous vulture, Eurasian griffon, Egyptian vulture, and bearded vulture.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Conservator of Forest Rohini Ballav Saikia, Assam State Biodiversity Board scientific officer Oinam Sunanda Devi, and zoologists Prasanta K. Saikia, Dandadhar Sarma, Narayan Sarma, Malabika K. Saikia, Kuladip Sarma, and Sageeta Das.

Rupam Bhaduri from the Assam Bird Monitoring Network emphasised the need to involve citizen science in conservation efforts for vultures and other critically endangered species.