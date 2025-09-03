Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Oil India Duliajan Assam in 2025.

Oil India Limited Duliajan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Contractual Mechanical Engineer and Contractual Instrumentation Engineer in 2025.

Name of post : Contractual Mechanical Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering of minimum 04 (four) years duration from a Govt.

recognized University/ Institute.

(ii) Post Qualification Work Experience of more than 03 (three) years in relevant field (Oil & Gas Infrastructure Construction Field) in any Govt./Public/Private Sector organization of repute.

Age Limit : Minimum age: 25 years, Upper age limit: General: 45 years, OBC (NCL): 48 years

Emoluments : Rs. 70,000/- per month

Name of post : Contractual Instrumentation Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Instrumentation Engineering of minimum 04 (four) years duration from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.

(ii) Post Qualification Work Experience of more than 03 (three) years in relevant field (Oil & Gas Infrastructure Construction Field) in any Govt./Public/Private Sector organization of repute

Age Limit : Minimum age: 25 years, Upper age limit: General: 45 years, OBC (NCL): 48 years

Emoluments : Rs. 80,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 15th September 2025. The venue is in OIL Human Resources Office, 5th Floor, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M.

How to apply :

Candidates must bring the following document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) in originals while

reporting for the Walk-in-Interview process:

a) Filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 2 pages of this advertisement).

b) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

c) Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority.

d) Date of Birth (DoB) proof i.e., Birth Certificate or Class X certificate containing DoB.

e) Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government

Recognized Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification(s)

and Experience Certificate(s).

f) Valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable; Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if applicable; Valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections, if applicable; Valid Disability Certificate, if applicable; Valid Discharge Book/Service and Release Certificate for ExServicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable. No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organization.

g) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organization.

h) A set of self-attested photocopies of all applicable document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) as

mentioned above.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here