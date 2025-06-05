Guwahati: A rare and threatened juvenile Himalayan griffon vulture (Gyps himalayensis) was rescued on Tuesday from Bishum Phudung in the Dirang sub-division of West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The young bird was discovered in a critical state severely dehydrated, weakened, and unable to fly.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Local resident Rinchin Tashi spotted the ailing vulture and swiftly transported it to the Dirang Veterinary Dispensary for medical care. Senior Veterinary Officer Darge Tsering confirmed that the vulture was given urgent treatment, which included medication, tube feeding, and intravenous fluids.

Tsering noted that the bird would need at least a week of recovery before it can be released back into the wild.

The Himalayan griffon vulture, a native species of the high-altitude Himalayan and Tibetan Plateau regions, is currently listed as “Near Threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Its population has been declining due to poisoning, loss of habitat, and a decreasing availability of food sources.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This majestic raptor typically inhabits elevations ranging from 1,200 to 5,500 meters and is found across several countries, including India, Nepal, Bhutan, China, Pakistan, and parts of Central Asia such as Tibet, Mongolia, and southern Siberia.