Aizawl: The Zo Reunification Organisation (ZORO) and the Joint Civil Society Mizoram (JCM) have issued strong statements opposing the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023 (FCAA), urging the state government to convene a special assembly and reconsider its adoption.

ZORO officials, in a recent meeting, expressed concern that the amendment grants excessive power to the central government, particularly through changes to Section 2. They highlighted that the law could create serious issues for indigenous communities.

A key point of contention is the exemption for a 100-kilometer area along international borders, which allows the central government to undertake “strategic linear projects of national importance and concerning national security” without seeking forest clearance.

ZORO argued that this exemption violates Article 371G of the Indian Constitution, which protects the rights of the Mizo people, as well as Article 244, which safeguards the authority of Autonomous District Councils (ADCs), Union Territories (UTs), and states under the Fifth and Sixth Schedules.

The organisation also warned that the FCAA infringes on fundamental rights, including freedom of residence, settlement, occupation, and trade (Article 19), along with provisions in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The JCM, a coalition of non-governmental organizations, echoed these concerns, stating that while the FCAA 2023 may be aimed at facilitating development, it poses risks to the people of Mizoram and neighboring areas. They requested a special assembly to thoroughly deliberate the matter.

The coalition highlighted several problematic clauses in the FCAA 2023, including the exemption for strategic projects near international borders, the provision allowing the establishment of government-owned zoos and safaris within forest areas, a clause permitting the Central Government to specify “any other purpose” for forest use, and the powers granted to the Central Government to issue directions for the act’s implementation.

Both ZORO and JCM stressed that Mizoram needs development, but it should not come at the cost of land and environmental protection. They argued that development can continue under existing laws without adopting the FCAA 2023.