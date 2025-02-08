Mizoram CM says Lengpui Airport to remain under state government

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has assured the NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) that the state government will continue to own and maintain the Lengpui airport, rather than handing it over to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The assurance came after a meeting between Lalduhoma and leaders of the NGOCC, a conglomerate of major civil society organisations and student bodies headed by the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA).

The NGOCC had urged the chief minister to review the government’s decision to hand over the airport to the IAF.

Lalduhoma informed the leaders that while the government desires a standard airport, financial constraints have hindered its ability to maintain the lone airport in the state.

However, he assured that funds would be sought from the finance commission to upgrade the airport and improve its runway.

This development comes after the Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga had also opposed the plan to hand over the airport to the IAF, stating that his party would resist any such move.